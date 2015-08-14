CBD Kush autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBD Kush has been derived from: Kandy Kush X CBD dominant variety. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. CBD Kush autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 90 cm and will yield 80 to 100 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, relaxed.



