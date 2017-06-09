CBD Mango feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
SativaTHC 4%CBD 7%
  • Photo of CBD Mango feminized seeds
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

CBD Mango feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. CBD Mango feminized has been derived from: Mango x Cbd Og. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 67 to 77 days. CBD Mango is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 800 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: mango, pineapple, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed.

Now in stock, buy CBD Mango feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Now in stock, buy CBD Mango feminized today and grow your own!

About this strain

CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Shop products
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
Notice a problem?Report this item