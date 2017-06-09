CBD Mango feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. CBD Mango feminized has been derived from: Mango x Cbd Og. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 67 to 77 days. CBD Mango is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: mango, pineapple, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed.



Now in stock, buy CBD Mango feminized today and grow your own!

