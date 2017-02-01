CBD Purple Kush autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 70% indica and 10% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBD Purple Kush has been derived from: Purple Kush CBD Auto x Purple Afghan CBD Auto. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. CBD Purple Kush autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 150 cm and will yield 30 to 90 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: woody, berry, citrus, earthy, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, relaxed.



