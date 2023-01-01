CBD White Widow autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 50% indica and 30% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBD White Widow has been derived from: White Widow XXL Auto x Auto CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. CBD White Widow autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 150 cm and will yield 60 to 170 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, calming, sleepy.



View all details about CBD White Widow autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy CBD White Widow autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!

Show more