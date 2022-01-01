CBD White Widow feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. CBD White Widow has been derived from: Original White Widow X CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 50 to 60 days. CBD White Widow feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 250 cm and will yield 550 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, spicy, flowery, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, relaxed, calming, focused.



View all details about CBD White Widow feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy CBD White Widow feminized seeds today and grow your own!