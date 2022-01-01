About this product
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, lemon, spicy and the effects can best be described as: creative, happy, relaxed.
Now in stock and available from 33.95 USD (5 seeds). Buy these CBD White Widow regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/cbd-white-widow-regular-seeds
About this brand
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!