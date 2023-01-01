CBG Citrus Nectar autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 40% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. CBG Citrus Nectar has been derived from: Auto CBG x Juanita la lagrimosa CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. CBG Citrus Nectar autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 170 cm and will yield 100 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, sweet and the effects can best be described as: aroused, calming, happy, lazy, relaxed.



