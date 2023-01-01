About this product
CBG Citrus Nectar feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. CBG Citrus Nectar has been derived from: CBG x Juanita la Lagrimosa. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. CBG Citrus Nectar feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 110 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 210 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, fruity, lemon, soft, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, happy, lazy, relaxed, sleepy.
View all details about CBG Citrus Nectar feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy CBG Citrus Nectar feminized seeds today and grow your own!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
