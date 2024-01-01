Cement Shoes feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
IndicaTHC 22%CBD —
  • Photo of Cement Shoes feminized seeds
About this product

Cement Shoes feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Cement Shoes feminized has been derived from: Animal Cookie x Og Kush Breath. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Cement Shoes is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, sweet, nutty and the effects can best be described as: calming, relaxed, sleepy, euphoric.

About this strain

Cement Shoes, also known as "Concrete Shoes" and "Concrete Slippers," is a strong indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with OGKB and Wet Dream. Much like the strain name suggests, Cement Shoes will make you feel like you're actually wearing shoes made of heavy cement. Cement Shoes is the ideal strain for smoking at night or during times when you don't have to leave the house - and for good reason. Cement Shoes is known for providing a full-body high that is sure to send you into an extended stay on the nearest sofa. The flavor of Cement Shoes is earthy and citrusy. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its anti-inflammatory properties. Cement Shoes is 22% THC, making it an ideal choice for cannabis consumers with a high THC tolerance.

