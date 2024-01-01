Cement Shoes feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Cement Shoes feminized has been derived from: Animal Cookie x Og Kush Breath. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Cement Shoes is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 450 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, lemon, sweet, nutty and the effects can best be described as: calming, relaxed, sleepy, euphoric.



Now in stock, buy Cement Shoes feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!





