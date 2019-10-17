Cherry AK feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% indica and 70% sativa. Cherry AK feminized has been derived from: Genetics Descending From The AK Variety. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Cherry AK is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 180 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, earthy, sweet, treefruit, fruity, diesel, cherry and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy.



