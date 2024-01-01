Chocolate Thai feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 20% Indica and 80% Sativa. Chocolate Thai feminized has been derived from: Og Chocolate Thai F2 x Og Chocolate Thai F3 x Big Sur Holy Weed. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Chocolate Thai is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 700 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 140 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, chocolate and the effects can best be described as: cerebral, energetic, euphoric, focused, giggly, relaxed.



