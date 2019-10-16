Cinderella 99 feminized seeds grow into a plant with 30% indica and 70% sativa properties. Cinderella 99 has been derived from: Jack Herer x Shiva Skunk. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. Cinderella 99 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 150 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 125 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, pine, tropical, citrus and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, giggly, happy, relaxed, uplifting, aroused, energetic.



