Cookies and Cream autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 40% Indica and 40% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Cookies and Cream autoflower has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies x Starfighter x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Cookies and Cream autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 160 cm and will yield 350 to 450 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, spicy, herbal and the effects can best be described as: focused, energetic, creative, uplifting.



Learn more about Cookies and Cream autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Cookies and Cream autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more