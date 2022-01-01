Critical CBD feminized seeds grow into a plant with 90% indica and 10% sativa properties. Critical CBD has been derived from: Critical Mass x CBD strain. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Critical CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 300 cm and will yield 700 to 1200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, herbal, woody, fruity and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, talkative, uplifting, creative, focused, hungry.



View all details about Critical CBD feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Critical CBD feminized seeds today and grow your own!