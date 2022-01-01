Critical CBD regular seeds grows into a plant with 90% indica and 10% sativa properties. Critical CBD has been derived from: Afghani x Skunk #1. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Critical CBD regular seeds are well suited for the SOG and SCROG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 to 110 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m2. Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 to 300 cm and will yield 650 to 750 gram per m2.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, herbal, tropical, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative, uplifting.



Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy this Critical CBD regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-cbd-regular-seeds