About this product
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, herbal, tropical, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, talkative, uplifting.
Now in stock and available from 28.29 USD (5 seeds). Buy this Critical CBD regular seeds at: https://weedseedsexpress.com/critical-cbd-regular-seeds
About this brand
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!