Critical Purple autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Critical Purple has been derived from: Critical Mass x Big Bud x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Critical Purple autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 90 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 120 cm and will yield 150 to 200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, woody, citrus and the effects can best be described as: calming, hungry, lazy, relaxed, sleepy, focused, tingly.



View all details about Critical Purple autoflowering seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Critical Purple autoflowering seeds today and grow your own!

Show more