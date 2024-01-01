Crystal feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% Indica and 40% Sativa. Crystal feminized has been derived from: White Widow x Northern Lights. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Crystal is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: diesel, skunk, sweet, pine, earthy and the effects can best be described as: happy, talkative, relaxed, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Crystal feminized at Weedseedsexpress today

