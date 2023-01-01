Diesel autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 25% indica and 65% sativa properties and 10% is ruderalis. Diesel has been derived from: New York City Diesel x Lowryder #2. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Diesel autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 40 and 70 cm and yields up to 375 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 110 cm and will yield 90 to 110 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, earthy, fruity, diesel and the effects can best be described as: focused, relaxed, social.



