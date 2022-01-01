About this product
Diesel CBD feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Diesel CBD has been derived from: NY Diesel x CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Diesel CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 300 cm and will yield 450 to 700 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, pine, pungent, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, euphoric, sleepy, uplifting.
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
