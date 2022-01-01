Diesel CBD feminized seeds grow into a plant with 40% indica and 60% sativa properties. Diesel CBD has been derived from: NY Diesel x CBD. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Diesel CBD feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 300 cm and will yield 450 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: citrus, diesel, pine, pungent, sweet and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, euphoric, sleepy, uplifting.



View all details about Diesel CBD feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Diesel CBD feminized seeds today and grow your own!