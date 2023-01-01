Do-si-Dos feminized seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 30% sativa properties. Do-si-Dos has been derived from: GSC x Face Off OG. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Do-si-Dos feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 100 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 200 and 250 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, kush, pungent, sweet, pepper and the effects can best be described as: happy, hungry, relaxed, sleepy.



View all details about Do-si-Dos feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Do-si-Dos feminized seeds today and grow your own!

