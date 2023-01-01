About this product
Fat Bastard autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 40% indica and 40% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Fat Bastard autoflower has been derived from: Goldmember x Monkey Spunk x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Fat Bastard is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 130 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 150 cm and will yield 125 to 300 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: powerful, relaxed, creative, euphoric.
Now in stock, buy Fat Bastard autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!
The weed has the following flavors: fruity, skunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: powerful, relaxed, creative, euphoric.
Now in stock, buy Fat Bastard autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!