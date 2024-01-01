Fire OG feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Fire OG feminized has been derived from: Svg Og Kush x Og Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Fire OG is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 300 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pine, sweet, pungent and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, happy, euphoric.



Now in stock, buy Fire OG feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more