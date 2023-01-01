About this product
Fruity Pebbles feminized seeds grows into a plant with 55% indica and 45% sativa properties. Fruity Pebbles has been derived from: Green Ribbon x Granddaddy Purple x Tahoe OG x Alien Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 55 to 65 days. Fruity Pebbles feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 130 and 180 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 220 cm and will yield 500 to 600 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: berry, citrus, spicy and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, relaxed.
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
