The weed has the following flavors: sour, pine, cheese, earthy, herbal and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, uplifting.
View all details about Gorilla Glue #4 feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Gorilla Glue's chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning strain's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
