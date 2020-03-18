Gorilla Glue #4 feminized seeds grow into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Gorilla Glue #4 has been derived from: Chem Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Gorilla Glue #4 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 160 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 130 and 170 cm and will yield 600 to 750 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sour, pine, cheese, earthy, herbal and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, uplifting.



View all details about Gorilla Glue #4 feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Gorilla Glue #4 feminized seeds today and grow your own!