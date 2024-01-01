Gary Payton feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 65% Indica and 35% Sativa. Gary Payton feminized has been derived from: Cookie x Cherry Pie x Snowman x Gsc. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Gary Payton is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 160 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 210 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pepper, lavender, pine, flowery, berry and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, happy, euphoric, talkative.



Now in stock, buy Gary Payton feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Show more