Glookies autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 60% Indica and 20% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Glookies autoflower has been derived from: Gg4 x Thin Mint x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Glookies autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: mint, cream, diesel, lime and the effects can best be described as: energetic, euphoric, social, relaxed.



Learn more about Glookies autoflower, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



Now in stock, buy Glookies autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

