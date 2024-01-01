Glookies feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Glookies feminized has been derived from: Gg4 x Thin Mint. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Glookies feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 170 cm and yields up to 800 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 900 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: mint, cream, diesel, lime and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, energetic, relaxed, social.



