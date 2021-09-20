GMO Cookies feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% indica and 20% sativa. GMO Cookies feminized has been derived from: Chemdawg x Girl Scout Cookies. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. GMO Cookies is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 180 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 300 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, pungent, diesel, herbal, coffee, garlic and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, euphoric, happy, calming, creative, uplifting, powerful.



Now in stock, buy GMO Cookies feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

