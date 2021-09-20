About this product
About this strain
GMO Cookies effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
863 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
51% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
28% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!