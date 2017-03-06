God's Gift feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
God's Gift autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. God's Gift autoflower has been derived from: Granddaddy Purple x Og Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. God's Gift is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, pungent, diesel, berry and the effects can best be described as: uplifting, euphoric, relaxed, happy.

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
