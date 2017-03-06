God's Gift autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. God's Gift autoflower has been derived from: Granddaddy Purple x Og Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. God's Gift is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 400 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: sweet, earthy, pungent, diesel, berry and the effects can best be described as: uplifting, euphoric, relaxed, happy.



Now in stock, buy God's Gift autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Now in stock, buy God's Gift autoflower today and grow your own!

