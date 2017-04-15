Godfather OG autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 55% Indica and 25% Sativa. This autoflower strains also contains 20% ruderalis. Godfather OG autoflower has been derived from: Alpha Og x Og Kush x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 70 to 84 days. Godfather OG autoflower are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 140 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 160 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, haze, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, relaxed, happy.



