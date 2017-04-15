Godfather OG feminized seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Godfather OG has been derived from: Alpha OG x OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 63 days. Godfather OG feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 140 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 140 and 200 cm and will yield 550 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, sweet, woody and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed.



View all details about Godfather OG feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.



