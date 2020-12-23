Gold Leaf feminized seeds grows into a plant with 60% indica and 40% sativa properties. Gold Leaf has been derived from: Early Skunk x Secret Hybrid. The grow difficulty of the plant is moderate, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Gold Leaf feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 225 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: diesel, earthy, herbal, pungent, skunk, spicy, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, uplifting.



