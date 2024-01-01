Golden Goat feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 40% Indica and 60% Sativa. Golden Goat feminized has been derived from: Hawaiian x Romulan x Island Sweet Skunk. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Golden Goat is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 900 to 1200 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, sweet, skunk, pepper, pine and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, uplifting, creative.



Now in stock, buy Golden Goat feminized at Weedseedsexpress today

