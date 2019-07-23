Grape Ape autoflower grows into an autoflower plant consisting of 50% indica and 30% sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis. Grape Ape autoflower has been derived from: Grape Ape x Auto OG Kush. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 54 days. Grape Ape is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 150 cm and will yield 80 to 140 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: grape, fruity, sweet, skunk and the effects can best be described as: powerful, relaxed, cerebral, energetic, uplifting.



Now in stock, buy Grape Ape autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

