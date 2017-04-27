Grease Monkey feminized grows into a plant with 50% indica and 50% sativa properties. Grease Monkey feminized has been derived from: Gorilla Glue #4 x Cookies & Cream. The grow difficulty of the plant is advanced, she has a medium mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Grease Monkey feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 110 and 160 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 400 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: vanilla, diesel, earthy, sweet, pungent and the effects can best be described as: calming, sleepy, relaxed, euphoric, happy, powerful.



