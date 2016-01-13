Green Crack autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 30% indica and 50% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Green Crack has been derived from: Afghani x Skunk #1 x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 49 to 56 days. Green Crack autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 90 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 80 and 125 cm and will yield 70 to 300 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: flowery, fruity, mango and the effects can best be described as: calming, relaxed, powerfull, uplifting, euphoric.



