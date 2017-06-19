About this product
About this strain
Green Poison is a dangerously flavorful indica cross bred by Sweet Seeds. It pulls you in with a fruity and floral aroma, then delivers a potent dose of euphoria and body-numbing relaxation. Don’t be fooled by the lethal name: the only thing Green Poison kills is pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, and appetite loss. This is a vigorous, high-yielding plant with ample resin production, and its quick flowering phase helps protect against mold and fungi. Green Poison has won numerous cannabis cups across Spain and Latin America. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Poison, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
