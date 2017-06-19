Green Poison feminized seeds

Green Poison feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. Green Poison feminized has been derived from: Durban Poison x Bruce Banner. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Green Poison feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 140 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: fruity, shunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, hungry, sleepy.

About this strain

Green Poison is a dangerously flavorful indica cross bred by Sweet Seeds. It pulls you in with a fruity and floral aroma, then delivers a potent dose of euphoria and body-numbing relaxation. Don’t be fooled by the lethal name: the only thing Green Poison kills is pain, insomnia, muscle spasms, and appetite loss. This is a vigorous, high-yielding plant with ample resin production, and its quick flowering phase helps protect against mold and fungi. Green Poison has won numerous cannabis cups across Spain and Latin America. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Green Poison, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

