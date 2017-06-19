Green Poison feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. Green Poison feminized has been derived from: Durban Poison x Bruce Banner. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Green Poison feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 140 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 600 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: fruity, shunk, sweet and the effects can best be described as: calming, hungry, sleepy.



