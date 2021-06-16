Girl Scout Cookies autoflowering seeds grow into a plant with 60% indica and 20% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Girl Scout Cookies has been derived from: Girl Scout Cookies (OG Kush x Durban Poison) x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 63 days. Girl Scout Cookies autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 100 cm and yields up to 600 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 100 cm and will yield 70 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, lemon, spicy, sweet, woody, kush and the effects can best be described as: calming, creative, euphoric, happy, relaxed, sleepy, social, uplifting.



