Hash Plant feminized seeds

by WeedSeedsExpress
IndicaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Hash Plant feminized seeds

About this product

Hash Plant feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 80% Indica and 20% Sativa. Hash Plant feminized has been derived from: Northern Lights x Afghani. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, she has a high mold resistance, and this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors with a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Hash Plant feminized are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 170 cm and will yield 550 to 750 gram per plant.

The weed has the following flavors: herbal, spicy, woody and the effects can best be described as: energetic, creative, relaxed.

About this strain

Hash Plant, also known as "Hashplant," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Sensi Seeds. According to growers, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.

 

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand WeedSeedsExpress
WeedSeedsExpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:

* Delivery guarantee available
* Fast and discreet shipping from New York, USA
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds

Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
