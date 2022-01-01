About this product
Haze #1 feminized seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Haze #1 has been derived from: Mexican Haze x Thai x Colombian x Jamaican. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 84 to 98 days. Haze #1 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, haze, lemon and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, uplifting.
View all details about Haze #1 feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Haze #1 feminized seeds today and grow your own!
The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, haze, lemon and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, uplifting.
View all details about Haze #1 feminized seeds from Weedseedsexpress, check reviews from other consumers and write your own review.
Now in stock, buy Haze #1 feminized seeds today and grow your own!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Weedseedsexpress
Weedseedsexpress is a refreshing Dutch seed company with a wide range of high quality cannabis seeds at affordable prices. Our seeds are selected with the greatest care and in our assortment you find a large variety of seeds from all over the world. From well-known and popular cannabis strains to rare and unknown species. With our seeds we offer the following services:
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!
* Delivery guaranteed worldwide
* Fast and discreet shipping
* Awesome customer support 24/7
* High quality and affordable seeds
Today, we are the #1 seed supplier to many satisfied customers and growers world wide. We warmly welcome you to our shop at weedseedsexpress.com!