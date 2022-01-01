Haze #1 feminized seeds grow into a plant with 20% indica and 80% sativa properties. Haze #1 has been derived from: Mexican Haze x Thai x Colombian x Jamaican. The grow difficulty of the plant is expert, has a medium mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 84 to 98 days. Haze #1 feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 650 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 200 cm and will yield 700 to 800 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, flowery, haze, lemon and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, happy, uplifting.



