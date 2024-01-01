Headband feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 65% Indica and 35% Sativa. Headband feminized has been derived from: Og Kush x Sour Diesel. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 70 to 77 days. Headband is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 180 cm and will yield 500 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, cherry, lemon, pine, sweet, diesel and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, creative.



Now in stock, buy Headband feminized at Weedseedsexpress today.



