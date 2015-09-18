Hellfire OG autoflowering seeds grows into a plant with 70% indica and 10% sativa properties and 20% is ruderalis. Hellfire OG has been derived from: Hellfire OG x Ruderalis. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 55 to 65 days. Hellfire OG autoflowering seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 60 and 80 cm and yields up to 400 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 60 and 80 cm and will yield 80 to 150 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: herbal, pepper, pine, citrus, diesel, lemon, sour and the effects can best be described as: euphoric, happy, relaxed, creative, energetic, social.



