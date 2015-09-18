About this product
About this strain
Hellfire OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Euphoric
77% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people say it helps with dizzy
Anxious
6% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
41% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
37% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!