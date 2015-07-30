Hindu Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and % sativa properties. Hindu Kush has been derived from: Hindu Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Hindu Kush feminized seeds are well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 120 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 110 and 150 cm and will yield 550 to 600 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, fruity, sweet, pine and the effects can best be described as: creative, euphoric, relaxed, tingly.



