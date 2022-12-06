Ice Cream Cake feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% indica and 30% sativa. Ice Cream Cake feminized has been derived from: Gelato x Wedding Cake. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 60 to 65 days. Ice Cream Cake is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 90 and 110 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 150 and 200 cm and will yield 600 to 700 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: pine, citrus, sweet, cream, vanilla, earthy, nutty, flowery, herbal, orange, lavender and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, sleepy, happy, calming, euphoric.



Now in stock, buy Ice Cream Cake feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!!

Show more