Italian Ice feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 70% Indica and 30% Sativa. Italian Ice feminized has been derived from: Gelato x Forbidden Fruit. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 54 to 59 days. Italian Ice is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 100 and 150 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pungent, cedar and the effects can best be described as: relaxed, focused, sleepy, calming.



Now in stock, buy Italian Ice feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!

Show more