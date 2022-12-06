Jealousy feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 60% indica and 40% sativa. Jealousy feminized has been derived from: Sunset Sherbet x Gelato. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a medium mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Jealousy is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 120 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 180 and 200 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: nutty, pepper, pungent, sweet, cream, citrus, lavender, orange, kush and the effects can best be described as: happy, relaxed, uplifting, euphoric, creative, calming.



