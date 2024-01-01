Jet Fuel feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 30% Indica and 70% Sativa. Jet Fuel feminized has been derived from: Aspen Og. These seeds are most suitable for advanced growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 63 to 70 days. Jet Fuel is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 160 cm and yields up to 500 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 90 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 650 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: diesel, pungent, pine and the effects can best be described as: energetic, focused, uplifting.



