Kiwi Kush autoflower grows into a autoflower plant consisting of 55% Indica and 25% Sativa. Because this strain is an autoflower variety, she contains 20% ruderalis . Kiwi Kush autoflower has been derived from: Kiwi Kush x Ruderalis. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Kiwi Kush is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 50 and 120 cm and yields up to 350 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 70 and 150 cm and will yield 100 to 300 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, treefruit, sweet, tropical and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric.



Now in stock, buy Kiwi Kush autoflower at Weedseedsexpress today

