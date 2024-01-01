Kiwi Kush feminized grows into a feminized plant consisting of 65% Indica and 35% Sativa. Kiwi Kush feminized has been derived from: Critical Mass x Og Kush x Blue Kiwi. These seeds are most suitable for beginner growers. This cannabis plant has a high mold resistance. This strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 56 to 70 days. Kiwi Kush is well suited for the SOG and ScrOG growing methods. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 150 cm and yields up to 450 gram per m². Outdoors, the plant height lies between 100 and 200 cm and will yield 350 to 500 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: berry, fruity, treefruit, tropical, sweet and the effects can best be described as: creative, energetic, euphoric.



Now in stock, buy Kiwi Kush feminized at Weedseedsexpress today and get ready for the grow of a lifetime!



Show more