Kosher Kush feminized seeds grows into a plant with 100% indica and 0% sativa properties. Kosher Kush has been derived from: Kosher OG Kush. The grow difficulty of the plant is beginner, has a high mold resistance, this strain can be grown indoors as well as outdoors and has a flowering time of 55 to 65 days. Indoors, the plant will reach a height of 80 and 120 cm and yields up to 550 gram per m². Growing outdoors, the plant height lies between 120 and 180 cm and will yield 450 to 550 gram per plant.



The weed has the following flavors: earthy, pungent, spicy, pine, woody and the effects can best be described as: happy, lazy, relaxed, sleepy.



